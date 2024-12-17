New Inclusive Coffee Shop Opens In Oklahoma City, Offering Unique Food And Drink Options

Abe's, a new inclusive coffee shop in Oklahoma City launched by Not Your Average Joe, offers a unique menu featuring Swedish pancakes, specialty drinks, and a mission to provide meaningful employment and education for individuals with disabilities.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City is welcoming a new, inclusive coffee shop called Abe's, launched by the local chain Not Your Average Joe, which employs individuals with disabilities.

Located at the Sailor and Dock, Abe's offers a unique experience with a menu featuring Swedish pancakes called "Abelskiers," as well as specialty drinks like Açaí and iced lattes.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to Abe's and spoke with executive director Tim Herbal, who shared the mission of the new concept.

"Abe's stands for Ability Beyond Expectation, and it’s the next concept for Not Your Average Joe, which already employs adults and students with intellectual and developmental disabilities," Herbal said.

He added that 77.5% of those with disabilities are unemployed, and Abe's seeks to provide inclusionary employment, continuing education, and social engagement.

Some of the shop’s menu items include customizable Abelskiers stuffed with fillings like blueberries, white chocolate, Nutella, bagel locks with salmon, and even buffalo chicken.

The café also serves ice lattes and homemade ice cream, homemade marshmallows, and granola, furthering its commitment to offering everyone a unique, inclusive experience.

Jacob, one of the employees at Abe's, shared his excitement about working at the café.

"I am a coffee person, and every morning, I drink coffee and make coffee for everyone," Jacob said. "It is awesome."

