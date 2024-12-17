Oklahoma DPS Shares Active Shooter Training Procedures After Day Of Threats In Oklahoma

After a day filled with threats of school violence, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety shared its active shooter training procedures with News 9 on Monday evening.

“When Columbine occurred, the standard policy for response was barricaded subject. When Uvalde occurred, they didn't go in for over an hour,” said Michael Fike, DPS’ Director of the Active Threat Response Preparedness Division. “Our training now is we do not wait. We go into the school.”

Fike said it has been that way since 2022 “when the governor mandated that we come up with a systematic approach to training.”

The statewide approach is called “LASER,” and it stands for Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response.

"LASER is based on the fact that we have every law enforcement officer in the state training the same way,” Fike explained.

It is a multi-faceted approach to prevention and response, DPS shared. The program is offered once a year, although local agencies are encouraged to take refresher courses.

“Most school shootings last five to 12.5 minutes,” Fike began. “I think what happened in Wisconsin today lasted 3 minutes, so it's vitally important that we save every second that we can prepare and plan.”

Part of prevention includes educating teachers, he included.

Fike expanded: “We know that if they can slow that shooter down 60 to 90 to 120 seconds, that will give us a chance to respond, get in the school, and perhaps bring this to a very successful conclusion.”

He said the state asks teachers to do “very simple things.”

“Lock your doors. Be aware of your surroundings. Have a plan in place," Fike stated. “We will never be able to keep a shooter out indefinitely, but we can slow them down and if we can slow them down, it gives us a chance to get there.”

The Department of Public Safety recently launched an app called "ProtectOK" where individuals can report concerns in the community, anonymously.

DPS added that the app has successfully prevented school shootings in Oklahoma.