Timeline Of Events: Swatting Hoaxes In Oklahoma Schools On Monday

Multiple schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning following threats authorities determined to be part of a coordinated "swatting" hoax. Schools and law enforcement responded to ensure student safety, with investigations confirming no credible danger. Here’s a timeline of events.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

-

Multiple schools were placed on lockdown Monday morning following threats authorities determined to be part of a coordinated "swatting" hoax.

Schools and law enforcement responded to ensure student safety, with investigations confirming no credible danger.

Related Coverage: Several Oklahoma Schools Receive Hoax Threats Monday

Here’s a timeline of events:

Moore High School — 9:30 a.m.

Students at Moore High School went into lockdown after the administration received an anonymous threat. Moore police confirmed the report was part of a nationwide hoax but swept the campus to ensure safety.

Moore Public Schools sent this statement to families:

“MHS Families – The MHS campus is on lockdown after administration received an anonymous threat. No one is injured. Families cannot approach the campus until the police finish sweeping the facility.

Related Coverage: 3 Takeaways From A Moore HS Parent Following Hoax Threat

Law enforcement notified us that this appears to be a nationwide hoax. However, out of an abundance of caution, police are present and actively investigating. We will update families and staff in 30 minutes.”

After the lockdown was lifted, Moore Public Schools provided an update:

“MHS Families & Staff - The lockdown has been lifted. Students have been notified and classes will return to the normal schedule. We understand these situations can cause emotional distress. Faculty and staff are ready to assist. Please know that local law enforcement will continue to investigate the source of the threat. Should that be a local source we will pursue all legal options. Thank you for your continued support as we strive to keep our campuses and students safe. MPS Administration”

Yukon High School — 10 a.m.

Yukon High School was placed on lockdown after a crisis line chat indicated an active shooter threat. The Yukon Police Department investigated the threat and confirmed it was a hoax. Officers remained on the scene as a precaution.

Tuttle High School — 11 a.m.

Tuttle High School was locked down after receiving a threat determined to be a hoax. The Grady County Sheriff’s Office traced the origin to an IP address overseas. The lockdown remained in place as a precaution.

Bethany Public Schools — 12 p.m.

Bethany Public Schools initiated a 15-minute lockdown after receiving a potential threat through a crisis hotline. Police confirmed the threat was identical to other hoax calls being made statewide. Bethany Police determined there was no credible danger.

Mustang High School — 12 p.m.

Mustang Public Schools received a threat via the National Veterans Crisis Line. School officials and the Mustang Police Department responded immediately, sweeping the campus and surrounding areas.

In a statement to families, Mustang Public Schools said:

“One of our core values at Mustang Public Schools is providing clear and timely communication to our community. This morning, the National Veterans Crisis Line notified us of a potential threat involving Mustang High School. School and district officials and the Mustang Police Department responded immediately to investigate. As a precaution and part of our emergency response plan, the Mustang Police Department swept the campus and area surrounding MHS.

We have since learned that similar messages were sent to several schools across Oklahoma and appear to have originated from outside the United States. Law enforcement agencies, including local, state, and federal authorities, are actively investigating this incident, which has been classified as a ‘swatting’ hoax.

While there is no credible threat to Mustang High School, we are taking additional safety precautions, including increased police presence at MHS and additional patrols in the area. We are incredibly grateful for the swift response and ongoing support of our first responders.

The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We deeply value the trust you place in us to educate and care for your children, and we take that responsibility very seriously. If you have any questions or concerns or need assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact our school office or an administrator directly. Thank you for your continued partnership and support.”

What Is Swatting?

Swatting involves making false reports of emergencies to provoke a large law enforcement response, often deploying SWAT teams. These incidents are dangerous, causing panic, risking injury, and diverting resources from real emergencies.

The FBI defines swatting as "calling 911 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement—usually a SWAT team."

In Oklahoma, swatting has been recognized as a serious issue. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has credited the Secure Oklahoma Schools training program for effective responses to such incidents.

Additionally, the Anti-Defamation League describes swatting as "the deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response (often a SWAT team)." (ADL)

These hoaxes are not victimless crimes; they create significant emotional distress and can lead to dangerous situations for both law enforcement and civilians.

For more on swatting, see the FBI's page on the issue: FBI Swatting Info.

Editor's note: The times listed in this article are educated estimates based on information gathered during the reporting process. Specific times for each incident have not been officially confirmed at this time. Updates will be made if additional details become available.