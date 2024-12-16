3 Takeaways From A Moore HS Parent Following Hoax Threat

Alisha Coulter, whose 11th-grade son was shaken by the false threat, expressed frustration over the emotional toll on students and parents amid the growing frequency of school safety threats.

A mother from Moore High School is speaking out after her son was caught in a lockdown Monday morning, triggered by a coordinated "swatting" hoax that left students and parents on edge.

It’s all too common

"I'm tired of it. Our kids should be able to go to school and they should feel safe at school,” Alisha Coulter said.

Coulter’s son is in 11th grade at Moore High School, one of the metro campuses put on lockdown Monday morning after the hoax threats.

She said this is the first time she’s experienced a threat against a school one of her children attends and described the fear as overwhelming.

"When I was in school, we did tornado drills and fire drills. We didn't do intruder drills. It's getting out of hand," Coulter said.

It’s hard on the kids

Coulter said the experience has left her son shaken and scared. Though the threat was a hoax, she said it didn’t lessen the emotional trauma from thinking he might be in danger.

"The kids, you know, they’re the ones that have to lock down and go in the corners and hide in the closet. So, you know it's pretty intense for them. Their emotions are high and anxiety is high."

Her son and many other Moore High School students were able to communicate with their parents via text message. Coulter showed us part of a text exchange with her son, during which he said he was okay but unsettled by the situation.

Her son went on to say he was scared during the lockdown.

"I told him you know just follow the instructions stay quiet whatever they tell you to do, do it," she said.

It’s hard on the parents

As she sat in a doctor’s appointment, Coulter received this message from Moore Public Schools:

“MHS Families – The MHS campus is on lockdown after administration received an anonymous threat. No one is injured. Families cannot approach the campus until the police finish sweeping the facility. Law enforcement notified us that this appears to be a nationwide hoax. However, out of an abundance of caution, police are present and actively investigating. We will update families and staff in 30 minutes. - MPS Administration"

"My heart sank. That's my baby in there. And the only thing I could think to do was pray," Coulter said.

She immediately raced to the school to pick up her son.

"Everybody's emotions were just kind of everywhere. Many phone calls went out and many prayers were sent," Coulter said.

Even though she was pleased with the school’s swift response and relieved the threat was a hoax, she still checked out her son and took him home for peace of mind.