Science Museum Oklahoma Invites Families to Holiday-Themed Winter Wonder Lab

Science Museum Oklahoma is combining holiday cheer with hands-on learning with its Winter Wonder Lab, a family-friendly event packed with activities for kids and parents alike.

By: News 9

The event, which runs from December 21 to 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., blends science and holiday fun with a variety of interactive activities.

“We’re really excited to have a family event where kids can come in and do lots of hands-on things, including making their own constellations, gravy boat regatta, and how to protect Santa Claus going down a two-story chimney,” said a museum representative.

The museum promises hands-on activities, extras like a giant snow globe for family photos, a cotton candy-making station where kids can crunch peppermints, and a planetarium show exploring the chilliest places in the universe.

For parents looking to keep their children entertained during the holiday break, the Winter Wonder Lab offers an engaging way to learn and celebrate.

Tickets for Winter Wonder Lab are $15 for non-members and $12 for museum members.

While not all museum areas will be open, attendees can look forward to a curated experience featuring hands-on science fun, holiday treats, and more.

Science Museum Oklahoma is located near the Oklahoma City Zoo and across from Remington Park.

