2 Injured In Bricktown Shooting; Oklahoma City Police Investigate

A shooting that injured two people in Bricktown overnight is under investigation by Oklahoma City Police on Sunday.

By: News 9

-

Two people showed up to the hospital and said they were injured in a Bricktown shooting overnight in Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting victims arrived to the hospital around 2 a.m. with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded and found a scene near East Sheridan and Joe Carter Avenue.

No other details have been released. It's unclear what led to the shots being fired or if anyone is in custody.

OCPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing News 9 story. Refresh this page for updates.

In October, six people were hospitalized following a series of unrelated violent incidents in Bricktown, including two shootings and a stabbing, that occurred within a mile of each other in downtown Oklahoma City over the weekend.

Related: Timeline Of Events For Several Weekend Incidents That Injured 6 In Bricktown

Oklahoma leaders shared their reaction to the violence, and a teenager was arrested the following day. Oklahoma City Police Chief said extra officers would patrol Bricktown on the weekends. The curfew for unsupervised juveniles in Bricktown is 9 p.m.

Related: OKCPD Chief Says More Patrols Will Be Added To Bricktown On Weekends

In August, two people were arrested and three other people were injured following an officer-involved shooting in Bricktown.

Police said the suspect fired into a crowd injuring three people people police opened fire at him. He was eventually taken into custody.

Authorities released the bodycam video from that shooting in September.

Related: Video Released From Bricktown Officer-Involved Shooting, 2 Arrested