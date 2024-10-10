Chat With The Chief: OKCPD Adds More Patrol To Bricktown On Weekends

Police Chief Ron Bacy emphasized the department's commitment to safety in this week's Chat with the Chief, saying there will be more officers patrolling Bricktown on the weekends after several incidents.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City leaders are addressing rising violence in Bricktown, a popular tourist area, following two shootings and a stabbing last weekend.

Police Chief Ron Bacy emphasized the department's commitment to safety in this week's Chat with the Chief, noting a heavy police presence, including 20 to 25 officers dedicated to Bricktown.

Bacy said to further enhance safety, the department plans to add 10 overtime officers on weekends and strictly enforce a 9 p.m. curfew for juveniles.

Bacy also highlighted the need for responsible gun ownership to prevent firearms from falling into the hands of young people, noting that many guns are acquired through auto burglaries and unsecured storage.

The chief said parents also need to be vigilant and involved in ensuring their children's safety in the area.

The curfew for unsupervised juveniles is 9 p.m., he asked that parents make sure to pick up and drop off their kids in accordance with this curfew.