Timeline Of Events: Several Weekend Incidents In Bricktown Leave 6 Injured

Six people were hospitalized following a series of unrelated violent incidents, including two shootings and a stabbing, that occurred within a mile of each other in downtown Oklahoma City over the weekend.

There were two separate shootings and a stabbing in Bricktown on Saturday, all happening within a mile of each other.

Midnight Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Police say an altercation broke out between two men just after midnight near Sheridan Avenue and Mickey Mantle Drive.

One man was stabbed in the chest and transported to the hospital, but police say he has been uncooperative.

Police are still looking for the suspect last seen running from the scene.

9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting Saturday night near East Reno Avenue and Oklahoma City Boulevard, where they say a man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot during a fight.

Police say a fight broke out at the Bass Pro parking lot around 9:30, and a suspect fired two rounds, hitting a male victim in the arm.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody as of Monday morning.

10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Less than an hour later, police say four people were hit by gunfire near Reno Avenue and Mickey Mantle Drive.

Investigators say they found two guns on the scene, but police don't know what led up to the shooting.

Police say all of those victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old was arrested.

Community Reaction:

Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice said while precautions like a stricter curfew in the are seemed to be working, but there are still things that could be done to prevent crime.

“This happened in lower Bricktown,” Nice added. “So, the things that are happening in lower Bricktown that we need to continue to address are lighting issues, in my opinion.”

Mayor David Holt had no comment about this weekend's incidents. A representative for the Greater OKC Chamber also declined to comment, citing a need to learn more details.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of the senseless violence we are currently experiencing in our Downtown Community,” said a statement posted to the Facebook page for Visit Bricktown OKC. “Please pray and support the employees and businesses as we all work together to get through these difficult times within the district and our society.”

News 9 contacted Oklahoma City Police for updates and further comments today on all three investigations.