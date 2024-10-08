Teenager Arrested After Bricktown Shooting Injures 4, Police Increase Patrols

A violent weekend in the Bricktown District has Oklahoma City police investigating a stabbing and two separate shootings. Police say that a 14-year-old male was the only suspect taken into custody following the string of crimes.

-

A violent weekend in the Bricktown District has Oklahoma City police investigating a stabbing and two separate shootings. Police said six people were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment. Police say that a 14-year-old male was the only suspect taken into custody following the string of crimes.

Police officials said on Monday the three incidents in Bricktown appear to be unrelated. The Oklahoma City Police Department’s Chief of Police Ron Bacy said in a press conference the violence in Bricktown was a community problem that can be prevented.

Witnesses heard gunshots ring out around 11 p.m. on Saturday near Harkins Theater. “We went to go see a movie and we came out we saw a lot of cop cars behind us,” said Jada Glace, witness. “At first we thought it was just at Bass Pro, but I guess it was everywhere.”

A crowd surrounded the area police taped off, where four people with non-life-threatening injuries were hit by gunfire. Officers detained several juveniles but arrested one 14-year-old. Police said two guns were found at the scene.

“Determining who the guns are registered to, how they got ahold of these guns and figure out where they came from,” said Captain Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department. “That’s all part of the investigation.”

Police want to remind the public of the 9 p.m. curfew in Bricktown for anyone under 18. Chief Ron Bacy responded to the violent outbreak involving minors. “I’m afraid, I’m afraid,” said Chief Ron Bacy, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Anytime you hear of a 14-year-old with a gun, I can’t think of a rational decision that a 14-year-old is going to make with a handgun in public.”

Police said the second shooting under investigation happened in the Bass Pro Shops parking lot about an hour before the shooting by the movie theater. Investigators believed it involved multiple people shooting but only one person was hurt. “The victim was an adult male,” said Littlejohn. “It’s undetermined who all was involved in that because again we don’t have any suspect information at this time.”

The third investigation involved a fight on Friday between two men that turned into a stabbing near Sheridan Avenue and Mickey Mantle Drive. Police said the adult victim was uncooperative with investigators and no one has been arrested.

Bacy said due to the uptick in violence the department will have 20 officers to patrol Bricktown on weekend nights to enforce the curfew.