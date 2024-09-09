Video Released From Bricktown Officer-Involved Shooting, 2 Arrested

On August 18, gunshots in Bricktown sent people running for their lives, and the chaos was captured on surveillance cameras. The footage showed how Oklahoma City Police ended up with two different arrests in this case.

The shooter is now behind bars, and on Monday, newly released bodycam video showed how Oklahoma City Police ended up with two different arrests in this case.

Just before closing time on a busy weekend in Bricktown on August 18, officers were already working in the area and made a quick response to the sound of gunshots.

As Oklahoma City Police ran toward danger, a crowd of people ran for cover.

Just before 2 a.m., surveillance cameras captured a gunman firing shots into a crowd at the corner of West Sheridan Avenue and Oklahoma Boulevard. Three bystanders were shot.

Officers in quick pursuit of the suspect took shots at Cedric Caldwell before even their body cameras started rolling.

Police say Caldwell was shot but managed to escape. Officers turned their attention to another potential suspect with a gun. Police say Tauriawn Knight also ran from the scene. With the officer close behind, Knight dropped the gun but kept running.

A second officer discharged his gun, believing he was the suspect, police say.

Knight did not get shot, but he was caught in a parking garage a couple of blocks away from the scene.

Police arrested him for carrying a gun, despite not being allowed to own a gun because of crimes he committed as a juvenile.

Knight is out of jail on a $25,000 bond.

As for Caldwell, police arrested him on Aug 30 for assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $250,000.

Three bystanders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

The officers involved, Sergeants Travis Hinton and Reggie Smith, are now on routine administrative leave during the investigation.