1 Killed In Edmond Crash

By: News 9

One person is dead after a wreck Friday morning in Edmond, according to police.

The Edmond Police Department said the wreck happened along the northbound lanes of South Broadway near Comfort Drive.

Edmond Police said a driver was traveling along the roadway when they struck a light pole and then a tree. Police say the driver died at the scene.

EPD said a single northbound lane has been blocked off as crews clear the wreck from the scene.

This is a developing story.