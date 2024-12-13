1 Killed In Edmond Crash

Friday, December 13th 2024, 4:47 am
One person is dead after a wreck Friday morning in Edmond, according to police.
The Edmond Police Department said the wreck happened along the northbound lanes of South Broadway near Comfort Drive.
Edmond Police said a driver was traveling along the roadway when they struck a light pole and then a tree. Police say the driver died at the scene.
EPD said a single northbound lane has been blocked off as crews clear the wreck from the scene.
This is a developing story.
