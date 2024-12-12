Oklahoma Woman Sentenced For Role In Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Riot

An Oklahoma bakery owner was sentenced to four months in prison for her involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

By: News On 6, News 9

An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to four months in prison for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.

The Department of Justice says Dova Winegeart was taken into custody after being turned in by her friends.

Investigators say Winegeart, a bakery owner from Fairview, swung a pole at a House of Representatives door, breaking the glass.

In addition to her prison sentence, Winegeart will be on supervised release for a year and have to pay a thousand-dollar fine.