'One Of The Saddest Days:' Kingfisher School Board Removes 21 Employees Amid Budget Cuts

The Kingfisher School Board voted to cut 21 staff positions and suspend the junior high soccer program amid a $2 million budget deficit.

Emotions filled the small, Kingfisher Schools board meeting room on Wednesday evening, as leadership voted to remove 21 employees amid a budget deficit.

"This is serious business and this is one of the saddest days,” one board member tearfully said.

According to Interim Superintendent Andy Evans, the deficit is related, in part, to a multimillion-dollar settlement between the district and a former football player.

“The revenue failure that we have is real. It’s not imaginary,” Evans stated.

The deficit is just shy of $2 million, the school board shared.

"The teachers on this ... agenda tonight were mostly full-time. They're mostly temporary contract, which means they've been here two years or less."

Among those who lost their jobs included a high school principal, art teacher, daycare aid, and athletic director.

"I've been blessed to teach, coach, administrate, mentor, and serve the students of Kingfisher because, without them, none of us would do what we do,” said Stuart Purintun, who lost his job during the budget cuts.

After serving in the district for 16 years, Purintun wanted to share his gratitude and memories.

"My family and I love this school district and community. We will miss every face and treasure every memory,” Purintun began. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Kingfisher, and as always, it's a great day to be a jacket."

The board also decided to suspend the junior high soccer program, explaining that it is the newest program and lacks qualified coaches.

“We didn't feel like we could give the students the best opportunity to be successful at it. We'll try to reinstate it next year,” Evans shared.