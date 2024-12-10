UPDATE: Kingfisher Public Schools Lays Off 21 Staff Members Amid Multi-Million-Dollar Settlement

Kingfisher Public Schools is cutting staff to address a $1.9 million budget shortfall following a $5 million hazing lawsuit settlement involving former coach Jeff Myers.

-

Kingfisher Public Schools announced staff cuts following a multi-million-dollar lawsuit settlement. Monday, Interim Superintendent Andy Evans shared updated numbers with News 9.

The settlement stems from a hazing lawsuit filed by former football player Mason Meckleburg, who alleges years of physical and mental abuse at the hands of coaches, including former football coach Jeff Myers.

The district reached a $5 million settlement with Meckleburg, but the financial burden is now taking a toll on the school’s budget. Interim Superintendent Andy Evans said the district needed to make difficult decisions, including reducing staff, to offset a $1.9 million budget shortfall.

"We're trying to cut back $1.9 million, and unfortunately, the only place we have to do that is in staffing," Evans said. "This will affect every aspect of the school."

Evans said the district's overall budget, initially set at $16.25 million, was reduced to $14.29 million by the excise board to avoid a property tax increase.

“I understand what personal property tax does and what ad valorem tax does to your budget," Evans said. "We don't want to see anybody harmed in that way, but we still have to have enough money to run a school."

Here is what we know about the staff cuts in the Kingfisher Public Schools district:

21 positions were cut. The positions included both teaching and administrative jobs. The employees have been informed and will work until Dec. 20. The workers will receive their final paychecks in January.

Myers, whose teaching certificate was revoked, remains on the district's payroll despite facing criminal charges. He is charged with felony child neglect in connection to the hazing case, and a judge recently denied a motion to quash the charges, ensuring that the criminal case will proceed.

MORE DETAILS:

Charges Handed Down in Kingfisher Football Hazing Case

Timeline: Former Kingfisher Coach Charges, Civil Suit Linked To Hazing Allegations

“Until adjudication is completed, we are in a holding pattern until the end of this situation,” Evans said.

Evans said those impacted would have 20 days to appeal the decisions.

"We’re trying to support our teachers in any way we possibly can through this difficult situation," Evans added.

Myers has a bond appearance set for Feb. 5.