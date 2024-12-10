‘Gut-Wrenching:’ Kingfisher Schools Employee Reacts To Job Cuts

Kingfisher Public Schools cut 21 positions within the district. Those positions include both teaching and administration jobs. The cuts happened after the district’s budget was cut by $1.9 million.

-

Kingfisher Public Schools cut 21 positions within the district. Those positions include both teaching and administration jobs. The cuts happened late last week after the district’s budget was cut by $1.9 million.

Impact of Kingfisher Public Schools Job Cuts

“It was a little gut-wrenching,” said Kevin Yeagley, who was among those let go.

Yeagley had only been with the district for six months as a strength and conditioning coordinator and certified teacher.

“I was hired to do a job I thought I would be doing for a long time, possibly thinking about moving my family out here,” Yeagley said.

Now, like 20 of his coworkers, he’s out of a job just two weeks before Christmas.

“It's kind of like Hunger Games in there, you just never know when your number's gonna get called sure enough mine did,” he said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Kingfisher Public Schools Cuts 21 Jobs Amid Budget Deficit, $5 Million Hazing Lawsuit Settlement

Why the District’s Budget Was Cut

The staff cuts come in the wake of a $5 million lawsuit settlement the district was ordered to pay. The settlement stems from a hazing lawsuit filed by a former football player. Interim Superintendent Andy Evans says to avoid a property tax increase to cover the settlement, the excise board reduced his budget.

“It was hard for me,” Evans said of making the cuts. “I was really blessed to be working with some really great professionals.”

Evans explained the job cuts primarily impacted those who worked in extracurricular activities and electives.

“They handled the situation as well as they possibly could,” Evans said. “We are trying very hard to have it not affect students because we want to make sure that our students are still getting the quality of education they're supposed to get.”

Coach Myers is Still on the Kingfisher Payroll

As for Myers, the former head coach is charged with child neglect for allegedly allowing hazing and bullying on the football team. Evans says Myers is still on the payroll, on paid administrative leave until his criminal case is resolved. A realization that doesn’t sit well with Yeagley.

“Yeah, knowing he's still getting paid, and I won't be anymore is kind of rough,” Yeagley said. “I've got three young children it's just a tough situation.”

Timeline: Former Kingfisher Coach Charges, Civil Suit Linked To Hazing Allegations

A judge last week denied a motion that would have dismissed the charges against Myers. He is due back in court on February 5.