OSDE issues multiple lifetime teaching bans for former educators

Seven former Oklahoma educators have been issued a lifetime ban on teaching certificates, State Superintendent Ryan Walters says.

Thursday, May 15th 2025, 7:10 am

By: Christian Hans


The Oklahoma State Department of Education has issued lifetime bans on teaching certificates to several former educators.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says Oklahoma is the first state to issue lifetime bans on teaching certificates.

"We will not allow these individuals back in the classroom in Oklahoma or in any state in the country," Walters said.

Walters says seven have been issued since this process began 6 weeks ago.

According to OSDE, the bans are for allegations including rape and inappropriate relationships with students.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

