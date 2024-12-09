Timeline: Former Kingfisher Coach Charges, Civil Suit Linked To Hazing Allegations

Former Kingfisher High School Football Coach Jeff Myers is accused of knowingly allowing hazing in the school’s football program, and the school is on the hook for $5 million after a settlement in a civil case. That settlement is now leading to budget cuts, which, district officials say, to staff layoffs in the district. Myers also faces one felony child neglect charge linked to an alleged hazing case brought by a former player. Here is a timeline of the major events in the case.

Below is a timeline of the major events in the case.

July 2021

A then John Doe, later identified as Mason Mecklenburg, filed a civil lawsuit detailing alleged bullying, harassment, and abuse by Kingfisher football coaches.

March 2022

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Oklahoma State Department of Education began investigations into Kingfisher’s football program after abuse allegations came to light. Coach Myers and others named in the civil suit denied any wrongdoing.

Kingfisher Public School Board rejected a $1.5 Million settlement in the civil lawsuit.

May 2023

Kingfisher Public Schools discussed the demands made in the civil lawsuit alleging bullying and hazing. Those demands included $5 million, mandatory training programs, and for Coach Myers to be fired.

August 2023

New filings in the Oklahoma Supreme Court revealed details of the alleged abuse at Kingfisher High School. The 400-page document included testimony from parents and former students.

October 2023

Myers, former Kingfisher Assistant Coach Micah Nall, and others were criminally charged concerning the hazing accusations

The Oklahoma Supreme Court decided not to act in a lawsuit that asked the court to assume jurisdiction and force the Kingfisher district to fire Myers. That suit also named Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

November 2023

Kingfisher Public Schools settled the federal civil abuse lawsuit with Mason Mecklenburg for $5 million. KPS agreed to pay $1.25 million from the fund by February 2024. The remaining $3.75 million will be paid over the following 3 years from the school's sinking fund.

February 2024

The Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to revoke the teaching certificates of Micah Nall and Jeff Myers. The board also amended a rule to act if an educator is under investigation.

“The stuff that we read and see, to think they go back into the classroom is outrageous,“ State Superintendent Ryan Walters said. “You have to be able to remove that individual and let the investigation move forward. You’ve got to get them out of the classroom.”

May 2024

The father of Mason Mecklenburg talked to News 9 about the abuse he says his child endured while on Kingfisher High School’s football team.

October 2024

Former Kingfisher Assistant Football Coach Micah Nall pleaded “no contest” to child abuse charges in connection with the hazing allegations. Nall received a four-year, deferred sentence, meaning he will avoid jail time with good behavior.

December 2024

A judge denied Myers’ request to dismiss the felony child neglect charges in a court hearing in Dec. 2024. Myers and his attorneys argued there was not enough evidence to proceed with the case.

Myers’ next court date is set for February 5, 2025.

Kingfisher’s Interim Superintendent said the district is cutting 21 staff positions because of budget cuts needed after the civil settlement the district agreed to.

