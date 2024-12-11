The Porch Visits Chicken N Pickle's Holiday Hideaway

Chicken N Pickle in Oklahoma City is celebrating the season by converting its second-floor space into a vintage lodge-themed "Holiday Hideaway" for guests 21 and older.

By: News 9

The venue features exclusive holiday-themed beverages, including customizable spiked hot chocolate and ten unique Christmas ornament cocktails. These specialty drinks are available only on the second floor during the "Holiday Hideaway" experience.

Additionally, guests can rent cozy igloos for an intimate and festive gathering with friends or family. These rentals provide a warm, unique atmosphere for enjoying food, drinks, and holiday cheer.

Chicken N Pickle, known year-round for its games and delicious food, aims to enhance the holiday spirit this season by offering a memorable and interactive experience for its patrons.