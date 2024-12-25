State Lawmakers Introduce Dozens Of Bills Ahead Of 2025 Legislative Session

Oklahoma lawmakers are filing bills for the 2025 session, focusing on tax cuts, education reforms, housing credits, and criminal justice, with a deadline of January 16th.

By: Haley Weger

A few dozen of what will likely be a few thousand bills have been filed for the 2025 legislative session. With a handful of new lawmakers coming into the state capitol this year, we’re looking at everything from crime to education and government efficiency.

One topic that both the House and Senate have said is a priority for 2025 is tax cuts and government efficiency.

Two house bills have been filed to phase out Oklahoma's personal and corporate income taxes over a decade with the goal of eliminating the tax entirely by 2035.

When it comes to housing, Senate Bill 72 would raise the sales tax relief credit from $40 up to $200 per person and Senate Bill 71 would give renters a $110 annual credit.

Mirroring the federal government, the state house is putting an emphasis on government efficiency. They have added a new survey to the house transparency portal that is intended to root out duplication of services, waste and inefficiencies in state government.

“Oklahoma DOGE; you've seen where President Trump has been working with Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk to weed out waste and inefficient use of expenditures of federal taxpayer dollars, we want to do the same thing in the State of Oklahoma,” said House Speaker-Elect, Kyle Hilbert.

When it comes to criminal justice reform one of the hot-button bills is Laura and Ashley’s Law, named after the 16-year-old Welch girls who were kidnapped, tortured, raped and killed on New Year's Eve 1999.

The man convicted in the case only served three years in prison and was released early for good behavior. The legislation would make accessory to murder an 85% crime.

The lawmaker who filed the bill said it’s his top priority for the 2025 legislative session.

“The whole reason for this is so another family will not have to endure the pain and suffering that the Bible family has gone through,” said Rep. Bashore. “I promised Lorene; I gave her my word, and I'm not giving up ever, and I know she won’t.”

Senate Bill 79 creates the Uniform Child Abduction Prevention Act, directing the court to take measures to protect a child in a custody proceeding if there’s evidence that one of the parents may abduct the child.

The bill states: “Parties to a child custody determination or another individual or entity having a right to seek a child custody determination are authorized to file a petition seeking abduction prevention measures to protect the child.”

Another topic that’s always a top priority for lawmakers is education. The state senate has released a handful of bills that are focused on increasing Oklahoma’s educational outcomes.

One bill focuses on reducing virtual learning days in a post-COVID world.

“We have got to increase our educational outcomes, and this is a really good way to make sure that they're getting high-quality instruction,” said Sen. Kristen Thompson (R) Edmond.

Senate Bill 1768 limited virtual classroom instruction to only take place in the event of inclement weather, staff shortages, illness, building maintenance issues, or if deemed necessary by school administrators and approved by the State Department of Education.

Senate Bill 7 provides tuition assistance to Oklahoma educators who study in the state and move on to teach in critical shortage subject areas within Oklahoma schools.

“So we're basically saying we want to help you succeed, we want to help you get into the classroom then we're asking for your service on the backend,” said Sen. Ally Seifried, (R) Claremore.

The deadline to file bills is January 16th and the 2025 legislative session for Oklahoma's 60th Legislature will begin on Monday, February 3, 2025.