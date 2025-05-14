Amber Alert canceled, child found safe, suspect in custody

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old who authorities say was abducted in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities confirmed Timothy Ross took his stepson from the Midwest City area Tuesday.

The two were located in a wooded area not far from where they were last seen thanks to a tip from the public.

"We got a call from a pretty frantic mother and her estranged husband and her son had left and she had no idea where they had gone." Aaron Brilbeck from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said. "A passerby was able to spot the pair and we were able to bring him home safely."

Timothy Ross is facing a child stealing complaint.

