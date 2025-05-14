Amber Alert canceled, child found safe, suspect in custody

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old who authorities say was abducted in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Wednesday, May 14th 2025, 3:12 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old who authorities say was abducted in Oklahoma City

Authorities confirmed Timothy Ross took his stepson from the Midwest City area Tuesday.

The two were located in a wooded area not far from where they were last seen thanks to a tip from the public.

"We got a call from a pretty frantic mother and her estranged husband and her son had left and she had no idea where they had gone." Aaron Brilbeck from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said. "A passerby was able to spot the pair and we were able to bring him home safely."

Timothy Ross is facing a child stealing complaint.

Oklahoma’s Alert System: How Missing Person Messages Are Issued

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Alerts: What Do They Mean?
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 14th, 2025

April 30th, 2025

April 26th, 2025

April 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025

May 16th, 2025