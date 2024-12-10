Who's In The Transfer Portal? Here Are The OSU Players Who Have Entered So Far

The NCAA transfer portal opened Monday, allowing student-athletes across the country to make the jump to other institutions. Here's a list of OSU football players who have entered so far.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

The NCAA transfer portal is open and several Oklahoma State players are entering their names to look for other places to play in 2025.

After a disappointing 2024 season that saw the Cowboys finish 3-9 and winless in conference play, OSU is bringing head coach Mike Gundy back to turn the program around next year.

Here's a list of which Cowboys have entered into the Transfer Portal after the 2024 season:

Kendal Daniels - safety/linebacker - totaled 240 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 5 interceptions in three season with OSU De'Zhaun Stribling - wide receiver - totaled 66 receptions, 1,080 yards and 7 touchdowns in two seasons with OSU.





Star running back Ollie Gordon II still has a year of eligibility, but he announced after the season he was declaring for the 20225 NFL Draft.