Who's In The Transfer Portal? Here Are The OSU Players Who Have Entered So Far

The NCAA transfer portal opened Monday, allowing student-athletes across the country to make the jump to other institutions. Here's a list of OSU football players who have entered so far.

Monday, December 9th 2024, 9:13 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


STILLWATER, Okla. -

The NCAA transfer portal is open and several Oklahoma State players are entering their names to look for other places to play in 2025.

After a disappointing 2024 season that saw the Cowboys finish 3-9 and winless in conference play, OSU is bringing head coach Mike Gundy back to turn the program around next year.

Here's a list of which Cowboys have entered into the Transfer Portal after the 2024 season:

  1. Kendal Daniels - safety/linebacker - totaled 240 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 5 interceptions in three season with OSU
  2. De'Zhaun Stribling - wide receiver - totaled 66 receptions, 1,080 yards and 7 touchdowns in two seasons with OSU.


Star running back Ollie Gordon II still has a year of eligibility, but he announced after the season he was declaring for the 20225 NFL Draft.

