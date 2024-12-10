Who's In The Transfer Portal? Here Are The OSU Players Who Have Entered So Far

Monday, December 9th 2024, 9:13 pm
The NCAA transfer portal is open and several Oklahoma State players are entering their names to look for other places to play in 2025.
After a disappointing 2024 season that saw the Cowboys finish 3-9 and winless in conference play, OSU is bringing head coach Mike Gundy back to turn the program around next year.
Here's a list of which Cowboys have entered into the Transfer Portal after the 2024 season:
Star running back Ollie Gordon II still has a year of eligibility, but he announced after the season he was declaring for the 20225 NFL Draft.
