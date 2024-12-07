Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Reach Agreement On Restructured Contract

Oklahoma State University confirmed that an agreement is now in place between OSU and head coach Mike Gundy. They say more details will be announced once the contract is signed.

Oklahoma State’s Board of Regents held a special closed-door meeting on Friday and offered head coach Mike Gundy a restructured contract in which he had to answer by 5 p.m., multiple sources confirmed to Sports Director John Holcomb on Friday.

Holcomb confirmed those closed-door meetings took place overnight and as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, it appears progress has been made toward an agreement that would keep Gundy as the coach of the Cowboys.

Chairman Jimmy Harrel said after that meeting "We have a plan."

Sources confirmed that Gundy would take some kind of pay cut and not have a total say on hiring coordinators. The deadline for Gundy to accept or reject that deal expired 5 p.m. on Friday but there hasn't been any word on Gundy's decision.

However, the board may be required to wait three business days before making decisions public, making the earliest confirmation possible on Wednesday.

What was the closed-door meeting about?

The Oklahoma State University Board of Regents decided Friday to take no action following a special meeting to discuss the employment of the Cowboys football staff.

The board met in executive session for about two hours, with only one item on the agenda: the employment status of the OSU football staff. University President Kayse Shrum and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg were seen entering the meeting, but no details were provided about the private discussions.

While it remains unclear if the talks involved head coach Mike Gundy, any changes to his contract would require regents’ approval. However, the board is not involved in employment decisions for any other members of the football staff.

Fans on campus expressed mixed opinions on Gundy’s future with the program.

“I think I’d give him more time,” said Braxton Moore, an OSU fan. “He’s been pretty consistent over like 20 years, so I would definitely give him some more time.”

Tatum Hartfield, another OSU fan, shared a different perspective. “He’s been here for a while, so maybe some new shoes to fill that role could be good for us,” Hartfield said.

The meeting comes amid growing scrutiny of Gundy’s performance as head coach and the recent departure of offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. Gundy, who has led the program since 2005, remains a prominent figure in OSU athletics.

Change in some form with OSU football is expected, especially after a 3-9 season when the Cowboys were expected to challenge for a Big 12 title and a CFP berth.

Sources confirmed to Sports Director John Holcomb on Wednesday that the Cowboys are parting ways with offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.

OSU ranked last in the Big 12 in total defense, giving up 500 yards per game. Offensively, the Cowboys weren’t much better. Some of the struggles were due to injuries to Collin Oliver and Nick Martin, sub-par quarterback play, and the inability to generate a consistent running game.

Dunn has been on Mike Gundy’s staff since February 2011, and Nardo just completed his second season as the Cowboys’ DC.

Who are Dunn and Nardo?

Kasey Dunn has been part of the Oklahoma State University football coaching staff since 2011, ascending to the role of offensive coordinator in 2020. He helped the Cowboys rank highly in national offensive statistics during his tenure. Dunn previously coached wide receivers at OSU, where he contributed to developing talent like James Washington and Tylan Wallace. His coaching career includes stints at other colleges and the NFL, including Baylor, Washington State, and the Seattle Seahawks. He played collegiate football as a wide receiver at Idaho​.

Bryan Nardo, the defensive coordinator for OSU, joined the team in 2023 after successful coaching roles at Gannon University, Emporia State, and Youngstown State. Known for his defensive expertise, Nardo focuses on creating disciplined and effective defenses that emphasize player development. His systems often integrate aggressive playmaking and adaptability.