Kelly Vargas, Co-Founder of Oklahoma City's 'Bagz Of Luv' Nonprofit, Dies

By: News 9

The co-founder of "Bagz of Luv," a program devoted to helping individuals in Oklahoma City's homeless community, died last week.

Kelly Vargas, known to many as Momma Kelly, co-founded the nonprofit with her daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization has helped hundreds of people with food and water and even worked to reunite families.

For those interested in assisting Vargas' family, click here.