Kelly Vargas, Co-Founder of Oklahoma City's 'Bagz Of Luv' Nonprofit, Dies

Monday, December 9th 2024, 10:14 am
The co-founder of "Bagz of Luv," a program devoted to helping individuals in Oklahoma City's homeless community, died last week.
Kelly Vargas, known to many as Momma Kelly, co-founded the nonprofit with her daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Hometown Heroes: Bags Of Luv
The organization has helped hundreds of people with food and water and even worked to reunite families.
For those interested in assisting Vargas' family, click here.
December 9th, 2024
November 29th, 2024
November 28th, 2024
November 27th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
December 9th, 2024
December 9th, 2024