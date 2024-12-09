Kelly Vargas, Co-Founder of Oklahoma City's 'Bagz Of Luv' Nonprofit, Dies

Kelly Vargas, co-founder of Oklahoma City's nonprofit 'Bagz of Luv' nonprofit, died on Thursday, her family said.

Monday, December 9th 2024, 10:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The co-founder of "Bagz of Luv," a program devoted to helping individuals in Oklahoma City's homeless community, died last week.

Kelly Vargas, known to many as Momma Kelly, co-founded the nonprofit with her daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization has helped hundreds of people with food and water and even worked to reunite families.

For those interested in assisting Vargas' family, click here.
