OKC Police say a man was hit by a car Tuesday morning near Northwest 4th Street and North Harvey Avenue.

By: Michael Johnston

-

One person was hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say a man was hit by a car near Northwest 4th Street and North Harvey Avenue and was transported to a local hospital.

OCPD says the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene during the investigation.

No information about the victim's condition has been released at this time.