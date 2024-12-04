OSU Parts Ways With OC Kasey Dunn, DC Bryan Nardo

Change in some form with OSU football is expected, especially after a 3-9 season when the Cowboys were expected to challenge for a Big 12 title and a CFP berth. Now it appears that the Cowboys are parting ways with offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.

-

Sources have confirmed to Sports Director John Holcomb on Wednesday that the Cowboys are parting ways with offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.

OSU ranked last in the Big 12 in total defense, giving up 500 yards per game. Offensively, the Cowboys weren’t much better. Some of the struggles were due to injuries to Collin Oliver and Nick Martin, sub-par quarterback play, and the inability to generate a consistent running game.

Dunn has been on Mike Gundy’s staff since February of 2011, and Nardo just completed his second season as the Cowboys’ DC.

Could there be other changes? The OSU Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting for 7:30 a.m. on Friday, before a regularly scheduled meeting that day at 10:00 a.m.

Here is what is part of the OSU Board of Regents special meeting agenda that day:

2. Executive Session, if approved by the required number of members present, for the

purpose of considering evaluation/assessment and other information relevant to the

employment of Oklahoma State University football staff. (Oklahoma Open Meeting

Act §307B.1.)

3. Consider or take any action with reference to the matter

There has been a lot of speculation on the status of Mike Gundy, who just completed his 20th season as head coach. The former OSU quarterback had a string of 18 straight bowl seasons snapped this fall. The Cowboys played in the Big 12 Championship game in 2021 and 2023 and won a conference title in 2011.

If OSU decides to end Gundy’s tenure it’s worth this thought- would a potential successor be apprehensive about coming to a program with all that success before this season, and then one bad year ends with massive change? Or would that potential successor push that aside?

Who are Dunn and Nardo?

Kasey Dunn has been part of the Oklahoma State University football coaching staff since 2011, ascending to the role of offensive coordinator in 2020. He helped the Cowboys rank highly in national offensive statistics during his tenure. Dunn previously coached wide receivers at OSU, where he contributed to developing talent like James Washington and Tylan Wallace. His coaching career includes stints at other colleges and the NFL, including Baylor, Washington State, and the Seattle Seahawks. He played collegiate football as a wide receiver at Idaho​.

Bryan Nardo, the defensive coordinator for OSU, joined the team in 2023 after successful coaching roles at Gannon University, Emporia State, and Youngstown State. Known for his defensive expertise, Nardo focuses on creating disciplined and effective defenses that emphasize player development. His systems often integrate aggressive playmaking and adaptability.