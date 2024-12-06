OSU Fans Hope For A Turnaround After Challenging Football Season

OSU fans are disappointed by the Cowboys' performance this season, most agreeing something needs to be done to turn the program around.

-

OSU fans are disappointed by the Cowboys' performance this season, most agreeing something needs to be done to turn the program around.

“I was super pumped about the football season,” said Tori Ford, who just transferred to Oklahoma State University from Kansas.

However, that enthusiasm started to wane among OSU fans as the season progressed. “It wasn't very good,” she said.

The Cowboys ended the season without a single conference win. “It's sad,” said student Ella Suntken. “I mean going to the games is really fun and so this year it's just sad that we didn't have that same experience.”

“I wasn't expecting the best but for the performance that did happen, I don’t know, something needs to happen,” student Jermaine Kelley added.

Head Coach Mike Gundy has been criticized for not addressing problems earlier in the season, but he made a big move this week by firing his offensive and defensive coordinators.

“The offensive play calls were pretty garbage this year so I would say going to get a good OC would be a good idea,” said OSU student Braxton Moore.

Now, it looks as though the University wants to make even more changes within the football staff. The OSU Board of Regents held a closed-door special meeting Friday morning to modify Coach Gundy’s contract.

Related Coverage: OSU Board Of Regents Offers Gundy Restructured Contract

“We'll see if that makes any good changes, but I hope they keep their spirits up,” said OSU student Tatum Hartfield, speaking about the team.

Despite the losing season, fans say they still support their team.

“I do hope we perform a little bit better next year and that we definitely come back from this,” Ford said.