Breaking Down The Big Changes In Oklahoma College Football

Oklahoma’s major college football programs—OU, OSU, and Tulsa—are undergoing pivotal transformations as regular season play has ended. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening across the state:

By: News 9

University of Oklahoma: Coaching Overhaul and Quarterback Shuffle

The Sooners are making moves after their first season in the Southeastern Conference, which was filled with highs and lows for the team.

Key Departures:

Jackson Arnold: The sophomore quarterback and former five-star recruit plans to enter the transfer portal on December 9. Arnold’s departure, after losing the starting job midseason to freshman Michael Hawkins Jr., raises concerns about depth at the position.

Seth Littrell (Offensive Coordinator): OU parted ways with Littrell, who served as offensive coordinator for one season, as part of a broader effort to revamp the coaching staff and bring fresh energy to the offense.

New Faces:

Ben Arbuckle: OU has hired Washington State’s Ben Arbuckle as its new offensive coordinator. Known for his innovative schemes and ability to maximize player potential, Arbuckle is expected to revitalize the Sooners’ offense.

Randall Stephenson: OU also tapped alumnus and former AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson to oversee athletics’ strategic business operations, signaling an effort to modernize the program in an evolving college sports landscape.

Oklahoma State University: Rebuilding After a Disappointing Season

The Cowboys face a critical offseason after finishing 3-9. Head coach Mike Gundy has been scrutinized, with many speculating on the university's next move.

Key Departures:

Kasey Dunn (Offensive Coordinator): Parted ways after the offense failed to generate consistency.

Bryan Nardo (Defensive Coordinator): Let go following a defensive performance that ranked last in the Big 12, allowing 500 yards per game.

Speculation Around Mike Gundy:

The OSU Board of Regents met on Dec. 6 to evaluate the football program’s leadership. Gundy’s decades of success give him credibility, but this season’s collapse has led many to speculate about his long-term tenure.

The board did not take any direct action in the meeting.

University of Tulsa: Searching for Stability

Tulsa’s football program is undergoing a leadership change after a turbulent season.

Key Changes:

Kevin Wilson Fired: Head coach Kevin Wilson was dismissed after two seasons, during which the team suffered 16 losses, including nine by 30 points or more. Athletic Director Justin Moore emphasized that "results matter" as the primary reason for the change.

Ryan Switzer Named Interim Head Coach: Formerly the team’s receivers coach, Switzer led the Golden Hurricane in their final game of the season against Florida Atlantic. While disappointed in the team’s recent struggles, Switzer expressed confidence in the university’s leadership and commitment to future success.

The Search for a New Leader:

Moore announced a national search for a new head coach, with some former TU players potentially in the mix. The program said it hopes to identify a leader capable of reversing its fortunes and delivering consistent results.

What’s Next for Oklahoma Football?

Oklahoma’s football programs are entering a defining period, with each school addressing unique challenges:

OU is betting on offensive innovation and young quarterback talent to transition smoothly into the SEC.

After a historically poor season, OSU faces a full-scale rebuild.

Tulsa is focused on finding stability and a long-term vision under new leadership.

The upcoming months will be crucial as these programs reshape their futures.