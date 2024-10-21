Sooners Dismiss Co-Offensive Coordinator Seth Littrell

The University of Oklahoma has fired Offensive Coordinator Seth Littrell following a 35-9 defeat at home to South Carolina.

By: News On 6, News 9

The University of Oklahoma has fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell following a 35-9 defeat at home to South Carolina.

Littrell joined Oklahoma as an offensive analyst in 2023 from North Texas and was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Nov. 29, 2023.

The Muskogee native was a fullback for the Sooners from 1997 to 2000 and served as a captain on OU's 2000 national championship team.

In a statement, head coach Brent Venables said:

"Seth is an all-time great Sooner. He has a deep love for this university and football program and has poured his heart and soul into both. Despite that, our performance as an offense this season has not at all lived up to the OU standard, and I felt a change was necessary now."

Co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley has taken over play-calling duties. Current senior offensive analyst Kevin Johns is being elevated to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"The leadership role Joe Jon plays on our team is critical. He has the confidence of our locker room and coaching staff, and I'm thankful to him for taking on this expanded role in the middle of the season. Kevin joined our staff last spring as an offensive analyst after serving as an offensive coordinator for over a decade. He has a wealth of experience coordinating offenses and coaching quarterbacks, and I'm looking forward to the fresh approach he'll bring and the bigger role he'll play in offensive game-planning. I'm confident Joe Jon, Kevin, and the rest of the offensive staff will work tirelessly to put our players in positions to succeed and make us more effective on that side of the ball."



