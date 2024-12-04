OU QB Jackson Arnold Expected To Enter Transfer Portal

University of Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold intends to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 9, sources confirmed to Sports Director Dean Blevins on Wednesday.

Jackson Arnold Navigated Challenges as Oklahoma Sooners QB

Arnold experienced a season of highs and lows in his sophomore year. Initially starting the season as the team's primary quarterback after serving as a backup to Dillon Gabriel in 2023, Arnold faced early struggles, including being benched midseason for freshman Michael Hawkins Jr.

Arnold later returned as the starter, showing improvement with over 700 passing yards and five touchdowns across four games.

Who Is Jackson Arnold?

Jackson Arnold was recognized as one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 class. A native of Denton, Texas, Arnold attended Guyer High School, where he earned Gatorade National Player of the Year honors after leading his team to consecutive state title games. Known for his strong arm and mobility, Arnold committed to Oklahoma as a five-star recruit, drawn by the program's quarterback development history.

