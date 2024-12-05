Woodward Shooting Kills Father & Daughter: What We Know

Authorities say two people were killed in a shooting Wednesday night at the Walmart in Woodward. The victims, identified as 42-year-old Christina Alewine and her 81-year-old father, Gary Wayne Mulbery, were shot in the parking lot.

-

What happened?

Woodward police reported that Christina was found dead at the scene, while Wayne was airlifted to OU Health in Oklahoma City, where he later died from his injuries. Police arrested 30-year-old Shane Allison west of the local high school, where he was found with a handgun. He was taken into custody and booked on complaints of first-degree murder.

Details about the relationship between Allison and the victims have not been confirmed by authorities. Family members of the victims shared with News 9 that they believe this was not a random shooting.

The family of the victims set up a fund at a local bank in Laverne to help cover funeral expenses.

Walmart remained open after the incident, but those who witnessed the shooting say it left the town shaken. "Maybe up north in the Yankee towns, but not Oklahoma—it just doesn’t happen," one witness said.

What's next?

Allison remains in the Woodward County Jail as the investigation continues. Authorities have not released further details regarding the shooting or the suspect’s motives.

The Woodward Police Department was not available for an interview, but officials said they will follow up with more information in the coming days.