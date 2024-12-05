2 Dead, Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Deadly Shooting In Woodward

*EDITOR'S NOTE: Confirmation that the second victim died came in after the live report.* A 30-year-old suspect is arrested and accused of a shooting in Woodward that left two people dead Wednesday.

Authorities said Shane Allison, of Beaver County, was booked into the Woodward County Jail on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Police have identified the victims as Christina Alewine, 42, and Gary Mulbery, 81.

The shooting occurred in the Walmart parking lot around 5 p.m. Allison was taken into custody at the detention pond on the west side of the high school, police said.

Authorities say Alewine died at the scene, and Mulberry later died in the hospital.

In a statement, a Walmart spokesperson said,

"We are heartbroken about what happened. We will continue working with police as they investigate and refer any additional questions to them."

