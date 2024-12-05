OKC Improv Presents Comedy Musical For The Holidays

Thursday, December 5th 2024, 12:50 pm
OKC Improv is adding a comedic twist to holiday traditions with its improvised musical, Fa La La La Lawmark. The show parodies Hallmark-style holiday movies while incorporating music and plenty of laughs.
Each week features a new festive theme, from heartwarming hometown romances to royal holiday surprises and Santa’s matchmaking adventures. While the show is family-friendly with a PG rating, parents are encouraged to use discretion for younger children.
Performances run every weekend through December, with tickets available at OKCimprov.com. VIP options include express bar service and priority seating.
December 5th, 2024
December 4th, 2024
December 4th, 2024
December 3rd, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 6th, 2024
December 6th, 2024