OKC Improv Presents Comedy Musical For The Holidays

OKC Improv's "Fa La La La Lawmark" brings festive humor and improvised musical fun to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch every weekend through December.

By: News 9

OKC Improv is adding a comedic twist to holiday traditions with its improvised musical, Fa La La La Lawmark. The show parodies Hallmark-style holiday movies while incorporating music and plenty of laughs.

Each week features a new festive theme, from heartwarming hometown romances to royal holiday surprises and Santa’s matchmaking adventures. While the show is family-friendly with a PG rating, parents are encouraged to use discretion for younger children.

Performances run every weekend through December, with tickets available at OKCimprov.com. VIP options include express bar service and priority seating.