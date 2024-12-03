Salvation Army Seeing Decrease In Donations Ahead Of Christmas

The Salvation Army reports a shortfall in donations ahead of Christmas, urging community support to meet its $475,000 goal to help those in need.

With the Christmas season finally in full swing, holiday enjoys can expect packed shopping centers and Salvation Army bell ringers.

However, the charity organization says it is seeing a decrease in donations for 2024 compared to previous years.

The Red Kettle Campaign has officially started but is already seeing a decrease in donations and volunteers.

The Salvation Army said it is almost $100,000 behind its goal and needs help in achieving its $475,000 target to help thousands in need in our community.

The campaign runs from now until Dec. 24 at 52 locations, but due to a lack of volunteers, they can only staff about half of them.

With help from others though, the organization says it can continue to fund its shelters, utility assistance programs and more.

"The need has even grown greater this year," Salvation Army Area Commander Russell Clay said. "Our donations are down, but I anticipate they'll pick back up with the community helping because Oklahomans help Oklahomans."

The Salvation Army says you can donate online or by putting money in a local kettle.