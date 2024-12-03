OKCFD Launches New App To Enhance Emergency Communication

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has launched a new app to enhance communication during emergencies, allowing real-time video feedback from callers to improve response efforts.

-

In an emergency, seconds matter, which is why the Oklahoma City Fire Department is introducing a free app to provide better communication with those in need.

Through the Good Sam app, dispatchers can send users a link to share real-time video from the scene directly to the dispatcher to see a one-way video feed.

The department said even recently, a caller's video feed boosted firefighter's response and helped put out the flames quickly.

OKCFD said this allows responding firefighters to make better decisions before even getting to the scene.

The fire department says 911 callers can struggle to communicate details during stressful emergencies, which is where this video call app can truly help.

In addition to fires, the Good Sam app is designed to help in all kinds of emergencies such as incidents involving hazardous materials, traffic accidents and rescue operations, but not for medical calls.

The fire department says it will continue to enhance the use of the Good Sam app.