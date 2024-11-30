Standoff Ends Peacefully At The Village Gas Station

A two-hour standoff at a gas station in The Village ended peacefully on Friday, authorities say.

By: News 9

Officers responded to a gas station near Penn and Hefner Road around 4 p.m.

They said a clerk reported a customer making threats. Police said the suspect refused to comply with orders and locked himself inside a van.

After nearly two hours of de-escalation efforts, officers decided to let the suspect go.

Several people saw the situation and were concerned that the suspect was allowed to walk.

"If there was a major threat to the public at that time, he would not have been allowed to drive off and we would have addressed it in a different way," said Village Police operations captain Ryan Jacobson.

Police said the suspect had no outstanding warrants and they plan to file charges at a later time.