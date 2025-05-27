Oklahoma House to honor officers at law enforcement appreciation ceremony

The Oklahoma House of Representatives will host Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Tuesday at the Oklahoma State Capitol to honor officers for their exceptional service.

Tuesday, May 27th 2025, 9:29 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma House of Representatives will be hosting Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Tuesday, recognizing several officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

The ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Oklahoma State Capitol. The event will be led by Rep. Erick Harris, R-Edmond, alongside Mark Nelson, president of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police.

The event is open to the press, with a press box reserved on the fifth floor for credentialed media.

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the House's website for those unable to attend.
Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

