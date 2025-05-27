Northwest OKC apartment fire leaves 1 hospitalized

Residents evacuated a northwest Oklahoma City apartment fire Tuesday morning. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

By: Christian Hans

Residents were forced to evacuate from an apartment complex Tuesday morning due to a fire in northwest Oklahoma City, according to firefighters.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says the fire began at the apartment complex, located near Northwest 10th Street and North Council Road.

Firefighters say residents jumped from the second-story windows to avoid the flames after heavy flames blocked a main passageway in the complex.

"One person was transported for some precautionary reasons, just to check on some smoke inhalation," OKCFD Shift Cmdr. David Carter said.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to help determine the cause.