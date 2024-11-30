Stroud Man Arrested, Accused Of Threatening Children With Hammer

Police arrested a man accused of threatening to hit multiple children with a hammer in Stroud.

By: News 9

-

Police arrested a man accused of threatening to hit multiple children with a hammer in Stroud.

According to court documents, a woman called police after hearing screaming at a bus stop.

She told officers that Zachery Roberts was threatening to hit her neighbor’s children if they didn’t stop talking.

When police questioned Roberts, the documents state he grabbed the hammer, threw it at the officers, and asked to go back to prison.

Roberts now faces a charge of threatening to perform an act of violence.



