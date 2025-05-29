'Left or Right Foot?': Del City man forces dispatcher into disturbing ultimatum during stabbing

A Del City man is accused of stabbing his father more than a dozen times during a chilling 911 call in which he demanded the dispatcher choose his next target, all while police raced to the scene and ultimately forced their way inside to rescue the critically injured victim.

By: Lisa Monahan

A Del City man is accused of stabbing his father during a 911 call that captured not only the violence, but a disturbing exchange in which the suspect gives an ultimatum to the dispatcher he tries to involve in the attack.

The call came into Del City police around 6 p.m. on May 26 from 41-year-old Erick Lee Nimsey, who contacted 911 from the Heights Apartments on Southeast 44th Street. Nimsey wasn’t calling to save a life — instead, he asked the dispatcher to choose his next move — where to stab his victim next:

“You want left or right foot? Which one do you want, dispatcher ? Nimsey asked, "Say left or right, and this will be on you."

The dispatcher, working to assess the situation and keep Nimsey talking until officers arrived, endured six minutes of Nimsey's demands to name his next target. Screams could be heard in the background as Nimsey seemingly taunted his father, later identified as 63-year-old Eddie Davis, while continuing the attack.





“Kick the Door Open”

Police forced to breach apartment door

Del City officers quickly responded to the Heights Apartments near Southeast 44th and Bryant. According to the police report, officers heard Davis yelling for help through the apartment door.

“Open the door, son,” a man inside shouted — later confirmed to be Davis. Nimsey, however, refused to unlock it.

Still on the line with 911, Nimsey warned the dispatcher that officers would have to kick in the door.

Body camera video shows officers knocking, shouting, and eventually forcing their way inside after hearing Davis scream again, this time more urgently.

Once inside, officers found Davis collapsed on the kitchen floor, stabbed more than a dozen times, with a knife still stuck in his back.

Nimsey was covered in blood and making erratic statements, according to the arresting officers.





“Do You Believe in Mercy?”

Suspect surrenders but continues making threats

Nimsey surrendered at the scene but continued making delusional and threatening remarks, according to the police report. Officers noted that Nimsey asked, “Do you believe in mercy?” and claimed to be 120 years old.

He also accused officers of conspiring to kill his mother and threatened to stab them — or have “lions and tigers” do it for him.

He was transported to the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.





Victim Hospitalized in Serious Condition

Eddie Davis was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers noted that he was unable to speak or provide a statement at the scene. As of the latest update, Davis remains hospitalized.





Criminal and Mental Health History

Criminal cases dismissed following competency evaluations

Court records reveal a pattern of violent behavior and mental illness, including a prior attack on police. Nimsey has not stood trial for previous crimes due to court-ordered evaluations that found him mentally incompetent.

Timeline: Erick Nimsey’s Criminal Background

Custer County District Court

2009

Charge:

- First-degree burglary

Outcome: Dismissed

Caddo County District Court

2018

Charges:

- Feloniously pointing a firearm

- Assault and battery upon a police officer

- Escape from arrest

Outcome: Dismissed. Found mentally incompetent. Details: Evaluation determined he's a danger to himself and others due to psychosis, delusional thinking, and paranoia. Committed to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, Oklahoma.

2020–2021

Reevaluated and found unlikely to regain competency. Recommendation issued for release due to maximum allowable treatment time.

2022

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) recommended Nimsey be discharged from state care. He was ordered to live with his father and receive outpatient care through Red Rock’s Program of Assertive Community Treatment (PACT) Team.





Crisis Calls Take a Toll on First Responders

Del City Police Chief Highlights Strain of Crisis Calls on Dispatchers, Officers

Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger applauded the dispatcher's response, describing these types of incidents as traumatic, not just for the victim, but also for the first responders involved in the crisis.

“That’s a huge emotional toll on the dispatcher, when he kept giving options,” Berger said. “That’s where we come in and say — let’s get someone to help you process what happened.”

Del City police contract with a licensed counselor to provide mental health support to dispatchers and officers after traumatic incidents like this one.

“All that dispatchers hear on the other end of the phone is someone's worst day,” he explained.

Berger released the 911 audio and body camera video to emphasize the complexity — and emotional toll — for first responders in mental health emergencies that escalate into violence.

Jailed on Multiple Complaints

Nimsey was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on the following complaints:

Two counts of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Two counts of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm

At the time of publication, he remained in custody. Formal charges have not yet been filed, and a court date has not been scheduled.





If You or Someone You Know Is in Crisis

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7. Call or text 988 to speak with a trained crisis counselor.



