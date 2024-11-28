From Service To Purpose: 2 Oklahoma Veterans Thankful For New Call to Action

Two Oklahoma veterans, Brian Paul and Brandon Wallace, transform their traumatic experiences into missions to support fellow veterans and raise suicide awareness.

By: Deanne Stein

On average, 17 veterans die by suicide each day in the United States, a decrease from the previous figure of 22, according to Veterans for Life USA. This progress is credited to growing support systems among those who have served.

Brian Paul and Brandon Wallace, both veterans who faced life-altering trauma, have turned their experiences into a mission to help others on a similar journey.

“That’s the bullet that didn’t go off,” said Brandon Wallace, an Army veteran, as he held the bullet that nearly ended his life.

Wallace recalls the moment he attempted suicide. “I put an AR in my mouth,” he said. “I pulled the trigger, and that bullet did not go off for whatever reason.” He now keeps the bullet with him as a constant reminder of how far he has come.

Wallace, who retired from the Army in 2019, endured significant trauma during his service, including a harrowing experience in Afghanistan when a bomb detonated 100 yards from his convoy. “It was on Thanksgiving Day, and we didn’t quite make it,” Wallace said. “There’s a lot of war trauma, things that you just can’t prep yourself to see.”

Brian Paul, a veteran of the 45th Infantry, served as a machine gunner and rifle platoon leader. His most impactful duty, however, came stateside when he assisted at the site of the Oklahoma City bombing. “As a 20-year-old kid, that really left an impression on me that later in my journey would come to the forefront,” Paul said.

After his military service, Paul worked as a firefighter and EMT for eight years, but unresolved trauma led to personal struggles, including a painful divorce, homelessness, and two suicide attempts. Through family support and professional help, Paul founded Veterans for Life USA, an organization dedicated to helping veterans and first responders.

“It feels great knowing that you still have a purpose,” Paul said.

The group recently completed a 22-mile walk through Oklahoma City to raise awareness about veteran suicide and to connect with veterans in need. Wallace, meanwhile, finds solace in his work with Flagpoles Honoring Our Veterans, an organization that raises American flags to honor those who have served.

“We’ve built a brotherhood of friendship,” Wallace said. “It’s emotional.”

Paul reflects on his journey with gratitude. “One of the things I’m very grateful for is those challenges in life because it makes me so much more grateful,” he said.

Now, both veterans are dedicated to answering a new call to duty: helping others heal. “It’s never a burden; it’s always a blessing to be able to help,” Paul said.

Veterans for Life USA connects veterans and first responders to mental health and addiction treatment resources.

Click here for more information: https://www.veteransforlifeusa.org/

For more on Flagpoles Honoring Our Veterans, click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/592199744906087/