Travel Tips For Thanksgiving: What To Expect At Will Rogers World Airport

By: News 9

Millions of Americans will take to the skies this Thanksgiving, and airports like Will Rogers World Airport are expected to be busy, especially during peak times.

Wait times at Will Rogers World Airport will vary depending on the scheduled flight time. While News 9's Alexis Young observed modest crowds waiting for security screening Wednesday morning, Transportation Security Administration agents said the line stretched from the screening booths to the ticketing counters between 4 and 5 a.m.

The News 9 team recommends travelers allow 20 to 30 minutes in addition to their travel time to the airport to ensure they have enough time to check baggage and undergo security screening.

Travelers this holiday season are advised to check Will Rogers World Airport’s website for updates on arrivals and departures, to stay informed about potential delays, cancellations, or other issues that could impact travel schedules.