Tribute To 'A Christmas Story' Rental Property Welcomes Visitors In Chickasha

A rental house in Chickasha is paying tribute to 'A Christmas Story' and offering a festive short-term rental experience. The house allows families to immerse themselves in holiday magic with themed rooms and nostalgic décor inspired by the classic film.

By: News 9

Step into the Christmas spirit this holiday season with a tribute to the beloved Christmas classic A Christmas Story in Chickasha, Oklahoma.

News 9's Jordan Ryan brought the Porch to Chickasha to see a replica called Ralphie’s House available for visitors to rent.

Maggie and Shane, the couple behind the Christmas-themed property, shared the excitement of opening their home to guests.

The house is filled with holiday cheer and themed rooms that bring the classic film to life.

“We wanted to go and really have this be a retro-themed kitchen and feel kind of like the house from the movie,” Shane said. "We have the family photo there and all of the wonderful Ovaltine Tins and all of the fun stuff from the film."

Shane and Maggie said they hope the property offers a fun getaway for families, especially during the holiday season.

“Growing up here, we’ve become Christmas Town,” Shane said. “We thought it would be a really fun thing to have a house that people and families can come to make a great experience and good memories.”

In addition to the themed property, Shane and Maggie are bringing more holiday cheer to the community through their music. As members of the band The Imaginaries, the couple is excited to perform a special holiday concert.

“We've been on tour. We've played about 50 shows this year nationwide, and it's good to be home,” Maggie said.

The band’s holiday music has even made it to the big screen, with original songs featured in six Christmas movies available on platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hallmark Channel.

The Imaginaries' upcoming concert, “Finally Home for the Holidays,” will be held at Beam Live on Dec. 13. Click here for tickets available now!

For more information on renting Ralphie's House, CLICK HERE.