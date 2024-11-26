OBI Offering Festive Rewards For Blood Donations Tuesday And Wednesday

Our Blood Institute is offering festive rewards, including a Christmas t-shirt, a pecan pie, and a chance to win a $250 gift card for those who donate blood with them on the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

By: News 9

This holiday season, Our Blood Institute is calling on the community to donate blood to help meet a critical need.

The organization emphasizes the importance of blood donations, especially as the holidays approach when donor appointments typically drop.

To make giving blood even more rewarding, OBI is offering festive incentives for those who donate Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Jacqueline Chapell from OBI shared the urgency behind their call for donations.

"There's a reason that we always give our best promotions during the holidays. It's because we have a higher need," she said. "We’re trying to make it fun and exciting so people will come in."

One of the promotions OBI is currently offering is a Christmas-themed t-shirt featuring reindeer names.

OBI has also introduced a "Golden Ticket" promotion. Anyone who donates blood on Tuesday or Wednesday will receive a chocolate bar. Inside one lucky chocolate bar, there’s a chance to find a golden ticket worth a $250 Visa gift card.

"You'll also get to take home a full-size Fields pecan pie. So, if you're worried about going empty-handed to your in-laws' Thanksgiving, you've got a pie to take," Chapell said.

While OBI is not currently in a "critical" situation, Chapell admitted there is concern.

"We're not seeing the appointments right now that we typically do," she said.

The institute only closes two days a year—Thanksgiving and Christmas Day—so Chapell said it’s vital to have enough donations to support hospitals during the holiday period.

Chapell also encouraged donors to consider giving platelets, a blood component that helps with clotting.

For more information on donating blood with OBI or to find a donation center, CLICK HERE.