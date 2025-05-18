House fire in Jones causes nearly $1 million in damages

A massive house fire in Jones, Oklahoma, caused nearly $1 million in damage, injured two firefighters, and left two dogs hospitalized as officials investigate the cause.

Sunday, May 18th 2025, 7:50 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A devastating fire early Sunday morning caused nearly $1 million in damage to a home near Memorial Road and Anderson Road in Jones, according to Oklahoma City firefighters.

Crews responded to the blaze around 3:30 a.m., firefighters say they encountered intense flames that quickly overwhelmed firefighting equipment on the scene. Video from the fire shows flames engulfing the home as firefighters worked to bring the situation under control.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire. However, officials say two dogs inside the house were rescued and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, but both are expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire officials have not released further details.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

