Substitute teacher arrested for second time on multiple child sex crime complaints

Oklahoma City substitute teacher Randy McAroy, hired through a third-party contractor, has been arrested a second time and now faces 16 child sex crime complaints involving a Western Heights elementary student.

Sunday, May 18th 2025, 8:09 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro-area substitute teacher is in custody for the second time, now facing 16 counts related to child sex crimes, according to court records and police.

An arrest warrant was filed last week for Randy McAroy, who was employed through a third-party contractor to work as a substitute teacher for the Western Heights School District.

According to investigators, police were called to the home of an elementary school student last month after the child reported inappropriate contact. The student told their parent that McAroy had touched them inappropriately and forced them to sit on his lap.

Authorities have not released further details. McAroy is currently in jail pending formal charges.

Western Heights School District has not yet issued a statement regarding the case or McAroy’s employment status. The investigation is ongoing.

