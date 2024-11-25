The Ultimate Holiday Safety Guide: Tips For Cooking, Pets, & Emergencies

The holidays are times for feasting and family, but safety should always be on the menu. Here are essential tips for cooking safety during the holiday, including what to do if accidents happen in the kitchen.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

-

The holidays are times for feasting and family, but safety should always be on the menu. Here are essential tips for cooking safety during the holidays, including what to do if accidents happen in the kitchen.

Fire Safety in the Kitchen

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires. Fire departments recommend staying in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop, and keeping flammable items like towels, oven mitts, and paper away from heat sources.

When frying a turkey, do it outdoors, away from buildings, and ensure the turkey is fully thawed to avoid oil splatters and potential fires​.

Always have a fire extinguisher nearby. If a small grease fire occurs, the NFPA advises covering the flames with a metal lid or baking sheet and turning off the heat. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire, as it can cause the fire to spread​.

What to Do If You Cut Yourself

The CDC recommends cleaning a minor cut with soap and water, then applying pressure with a clean cloth or bandage to stop the bleeding. Once the bleeding stops, cover the wound with a sterile bandage. If the cut is deep or does not stop bleeding after 10 minutes, seek medical attention immediately​.

Treating Burns in the Kitchen

The Mayo Clinic advises treating minor burns by running cool (not cold) water over the affected area for 10-15 minutes. Avoid using ice, as it can further damage the skin. Cover the burn with a sterile, nonstick bandage, and avoid breaking any blisters, which can lead to infection. For severe burns, seek emergency medical care​.

Thawing Your Turkey Safely

Per the USDA, turkeys must be thawed in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. Refrigerator thawing requires 24 hours for every 4-5 pounds of turkey. Cold water thawing requires 30 minutes per pound and frequent water changes. Once thawed, cook the turkey immediately to prevent bacterial growth​.

Outdoor Grilling or Frying Safety

For those frying a turkey outdoors, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) advises setting up the fryer on a stable, non-flammable surface, far from buildings and overhanging branches. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, always monitor the oil temperature to prevent overheating and ensure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before frying to avoid oil splatters and fires​.

Preventing Cross-Contamination

The CDC recommends avoiding rinsing raw poultry, as it can spread harmful bacteria. Sanitize kitchen surfaces after handling raw meat by using a solution of one tablespoon of bleach per gallon of water. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds​.

Proper Food Storage

FoodSafety.gov warns that cooked foods left out for more than two hours become unsafe to eat. Refrigerate leftovers promptly and reheat them to 165°F before serving. For outdoor gatherings in warmer weather, refrigerate food within one hour if exposed to temperatures above 90°F.

Handling Leftovers Safely

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of serving to prevent bacterial growth. Store them in shallow containers to allow for rapid cooling, and label them with the date to keep track of freshness. The CDC advises reheating leftovers to an internal temperature of 165°F before consuming them, using a food thermometer to check​.

Child Safety in the Kitchen

Safe Kids Worldwide recommends creating a "kid-free zone" of at least three feet around hot stoves and ovens to prevent burns and other accidents. Additionally, keep sharp utensils, hot liquids, and small appliances like mixers out of reach. The CDC suggests involving children in safe kitchen tasks, such as washing vegetables or arranging utensils, to keep them engaged and out of harm's way​.

Tips for Preventing Stress While Cooking

Planning ahead can help reduce stress and prevent accidents. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), preparing a menu in advance, creating a timeline for cooking, and delegating tasks can keep the process organized. The National Safety Council (NSC) also suggests keeping a first-aid kit nearby for peace of mind during busy cooking sessions.

What to Do If Someone Has an Allergic Reaction

Cooking during the holidays can sometimes expose individuals to unexpected allergens. Here’s how to handle a reaction, according to medical experts:

Recognizing the Symptoms The Mayo Clinic notes that mild allergic reactions may include hives, itching, swelling, or stomach discomfort. Severe reactions, such as anaphylaxis, may cause difficulty breathing, a drop in blood pressure, or a rapid pulse. If someone experiences these symptoms, act quickly​. Immediate Steps for Mild Reactions According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI), antihistamines can help alleviate mild symptoms like itching or swelling. Over-the-counter medications such as diphenhydramine may be effective, but consult a doctor if symptoms persist​. Responding to Severe Reactions If symptoms escalate to anaphylaxis, the CDC advises using an epinephrine auto-injector (like an EpiPen) immediately. Administer the injection in the middle of the outer thigh, even through clothing if necessary. Call 911 immediately after administering epinephrine, as further medical attention will be required​. Preventing Cross-Contact The Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) organization emphasizes that even trace amounts of allergens can trigger a reaction. Use separate utensils, cutting boards, and cookware for allergen-free meals. Wash hands and surfaces thoroughly before handling allergen-free foods.

Pet safety

Foods Pets Can Safely Enjoy

According to the AVMA, some holiday food staples can be shared with pets in moderation:

Plain Turkey: Fully cooked, skinless, unseasoned turkey meat is safe. Avoid giving your pet fatty skin or meat with spices, which can upset their stomachs. Vegetables: Plain carrots, green beans, and sweet potatoes (no butter, sugar, or spices) are pet-friendly. Pumpkin: Canned or cooked plain pumpkin (not pie filling) can aid digestion.

Foods to Avoid

The ASPCA highlights several common holiday foods that can be harmful to pets:

Turkey Bones and Skin: Bones can splinter and cause choking or internal injuries. Skin is high in fat and difficult for pets to digest. Onions, Garlic, and Chives: These ingredients, often found in stuffing and gravies, are toxic to dogs and cats. Grapes and Raisins: Even small amounts can cause kidney failure in dogs. Chocolate and Xylitol: Found in desserts, chocolate is toxic to pets, and xylitol (a sweetener) can be life-threatening. Alcohol: Never give pets alcohol, as even small amounts can lead to poisoning.

Pet Safety During Festivities

Secure Trash Bins: According to the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), pets are notorious for dumpster diving, especially when scraps smell irresistible. Ensure garbage bins are covered and out of reach. Quiet Spaces: The AVMA recommends setting up a quiet, comfortable room for pets who may be overwhelmed by guests and noise. Monitor Decorations: Keep candles, centerpieces, and other decorations out of reach to prevent burns or ingestion.

What to Do in Case of Emergency

If your pet ingests something harmful, the ASPCA advises contacting your veterinarian immediately or calling the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435. Keep emergency numbers handy during the holidays.

Eco-Friendly Holiday Tips

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends composting food scraps like vegetable peels and coffee grounds to reduce landfill waste. To minimize single-use plastics, consider using reusable dinnerware and cloth napkins. Additionally, the EPA suggests repurposing leftovers creatively, such as making soups or casseroles, to avoid food waste.

Seasonal Weather Preparedness

With Oklahoma’s fall storm season, FEMA recommends preparing for potential power outages by keeping refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible during an outage. According to the USDA, a full freezer can keep food safe for up to 48 hours if unopened. FEMA also advises having a backup power source for essential appliances, like refrigerators, to maintain food safety during prolonged outages.

Sources used:

https://www.fsis.usda.gov

https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety

https://www.nfpa.org

https://www.epa.gov

https://www.avma.org

https://www.aspca.org

https://www.apa.org

https://www.nsc.org

https://www.safekids.org

https://www.eatright.org

https://www.ready.gov