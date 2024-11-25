The Ultimate Holiday Safety Guide: Tips For Cooking, Pets, & Emergencies

Monday, November 25th 2024, 3:09 pm
The holidays are times for feasting and family, but safety should always be on the menu. Here are essential tips for cooking safety during the holidays, including what to do if accidents happen in the kitchen.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires. Fire departments recommend staying in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop, and keeping flammable items like towels, oven mitts, and paper away from heat sources.
When frying a turkey, do it outdoors, away from buildings, and ensure the turkey is fully thawed to avoid oil splatters and potential fires.
Always have a fire extinguisher nearby. If a small grease fire occurs, the NFPA advises covering the flames with a metal lid or baking sheet and turning off the heat. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire, as it can cause the fire to spread.
The CDC recommends cleaning a minor cut with soap and water, then applying pressure with a clean cloth or bandage to stop the bleeding. Once the bleeding stops, cover the wound with a sterile bandage. If the cut is deep or does not stop bleeding after 10 minutes, seek medical attention immediately.
The Mayo Clinic advises treating minor burns by running cool (not cold) water over the affected area for 10-15 minutes. Avoid using ice, as it can further damage the skin. Cover the burn with a sterile, nonstick bandage, and avoid breaking any blisters, which can lead to infection. For severe burns, seek emergency medical care.
Per the USDA, turkeys must be thawed in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. Refrigerator thawing requires 24 hours for every 4-5 pounds of turkey. Cold water thawing requires 30 minutes per pound and frequent water changes. Once thawed, cook the turkey immediately to prevent bacterial growth.
For those frying a turkey outdoors, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) advises setting up the fryer on a stable, non-flammable surface, far from buildings and overhanging branches. According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, always monitor the oil temperature to prevent overheating and ensure the turkey is completely thawed and dry before frying to avoid oil splatters and fires.
The CDC recommends avoiding rinsing raw poultry, as it can spread harmful bacteria. Sanitize kitchen surfaces after handling raw meat by using a solution of one tablespoon of bleach per gallon of water. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
FoodSafety.gov warns that cooked foods left out for more than two hours become unsafe to eat. Refrigerate leftovers promptly and reheat them to 165°F before serving. For outdoor gatherings in warmer weather, refrigerate food within one hour if exposed to temperatures above 90°F.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of serving to prevent bacterial growth. Store them in shallow containers to allow for rapid cooling, and label them with the date to keep track of freshness. The CDC advises reheating leftovers to an internal temperature of 165°F before consuming them, using a food thermometer to check.
Safe Kids Worldwide recommends creating a "kid-free zone" of at least three feet around hot stoves and ovens to prevent burns and other accidents. Additionally, keep sharp utensils, hot liquids, and small appliances like mixers out of reach. The CDC suggests involving children in safe kitchen tasks, such as washing vegetables or arranging utensils, to keep them engaged and out of harm's way.
Planning ahead can help reduce stress and prevent accidents. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), preparing a menu in advance, creating a timeline for cooking, and delegating tasks can keep the process organized. The National Safety Council (NSC) also suggests keeping a first-aid kit nearby for peace of mind during busy cooking sessions.
Cooking during the holidays can sometimes expose individuals to unexpected allergens. Here’s how to handle a reaction, according to medical experts:
Foods Pets Can Safely Enjoy
According to the AVMA, some holiday food staples can be shared with pets in moderation:
Foods to Avoid
The ASPCA highlights several common holiday foods that can be harmful to pets:
Pet Safety During Festivities
What to Do in Case of Emergency
If your pet ingests something harmful, the ASPCA advises contacting your veterinarian immediately or calling the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435. Keep emergency numbers handy during the holidays.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommends composting food scraps like vegetable peels and coffee grounds to reduce landfill waste. To minimize single-use plastics, consider using reusable dinnerware and cloth napkins. Additionally, the EPA suggests repurposing leftovers creatively, such as making soups or casseroles, to avoid food waste.
With Oklahoma’s fall storm season, FEMA recommends preparing for potential power outages by keeping refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible during an outage. According to the USDA, a full freezer can keep food safe for up to 48 hours if unopened. FEMA also advises having a backup power source for essential appliances, like refrigerators, to maintain food safety during prolonged outages.
