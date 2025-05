The Oklahoma City Police Department say that a shooting has occurred at a Cinco de Mayo event Sunday night.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma City Police Department say that a shooting has occurred at a Cinco de Mayo event near 1308 South Santa Fe Avenue Sunday night.

A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital after the incident with non-life-threatening injuries authorities say.

Officials do not have information on the suspects at this time.

