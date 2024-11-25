Police Searching For 17-Year-Old Who Left Woodward Hospital While In Custody

Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old who left a hospital in Woodward while in custody.

Monday, November 25th 2024, 12:02 pm

By: News 9


WOODWARD, Okla. -

Police are searching for a 17-year-old who walked away from a hospital while in custody on Sunday.

According to Woodward Police, Jaxon Vaughn left a hospital in Woodward while in the custody of the Woodward County Juvenile Detention Center.

Woodward Police said Vaughn was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue or white shirt, and yellow socks.

According to police, Vaughn is around 5'8" and weighs around 135 pounds.

If you see Vaughn, contact the Woodward Police Department at 580-254-8518.
