Mindful Monday: Holidays With An Empty Seat

The holidays bring a sharp, bittersweet sting, as the absence of a lost loved one casts a shadow over what should be a festive time.

Monday, November 25th 2024, 9:17 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

For many, the holiday season is a time of joy, filled with laughter and warmth as they gather with family and friends. Yet for others, the holidays bring a sharp, bittersweet sting, as the absence of a lost loved one casts a shadow over what should be a festive time.

Bailey Maxey, program director at Calm Waters in Oklahoma City, joined the News 9 team Monday morning to discuss navigating grief and loss caused by the absence of a loved one and the resources available to those in need of support.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 25th, 2024

November 18th, 2024

July 8th, 2024

February 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

November 27th, 2024

November 26th, 2024

November 26th, 2024

November 26th, 2024