OKC Community Mourns 14-Year-Old Shooting Victim

The Oklahoma City community gathered to honor 14-year-old Jordan Gulley, a Millwood student who was tragically killed in a shooting last week.

By: News 9

Family and friends gathered in northeast Oklahoma City on Saturday night to honor the life of 14-year-old Jordan Gulley, who was shot and killed a week ago.

Gulley, a student at Millwood Public Schools, was remembered during a vigil organized to celebrate his life and legacy.

“I was, I’m blessed. I was definitely blessed to have him for those 14 years,” said Kiara Gulley, Jordan’s mother. “Like, he wasn’t the lucky one. I was.”

The Gulley family is working with the school district and the neighborhood to create a permanent tribute to Jordan’s memory.

Oklahoma City police have not made any arrests or named any suspects in connection with Gulley’s death.