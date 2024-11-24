OKC Community Mourns 14-Year-Old Shooting Victim

Saturday, November 23rd 2024, 11:38 pm
Family and friends gathered in northeast Oklahoma City on Saturday night to honor the life of 14-year-old Jordan Gulley, who was shot and killed a week ago.
Gulley, a student at Millwood Public Schools, was remembered during a vigil organized to celebrate his life and legacy.
“I was, I’m blessed. I was definitely blessed to have him for those 14 years,” said Kiara Gulley, Jordan’s mother. “Like, he wasn’t the lucky one. I was.”
The Gulley family is working with the school district and the neighborhood to create a permanent tribute to Jordan’s memory.
Oklahoma City police have not made any arrests or named any suspects in connection with Gulley’s death.
